NTPC, Hindalco Industries, Bajrang Power, Ispat bag coal mines in seventh round of auctions

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) NTPC, Hindalco Industries, Bajrang Power and Ispat bagged one mine each during the seventh round of coal auctions.

NTPC Ltd bagged the North Dhadu (Eastern Part) coal block in Jharkhand, which has 439 Million Tonnes (MT) of coal reserves, the Ministry of Coal said in a statement on Wednesday.

Hindalco Industries bagged the Meenakshi West block in Odisha, which has 950 MT of coal reserves and Bajrang Power and Ispat Ltd won the Pathora East Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh that has 110.40 MT of coal reserves.

"Upon operationalisation, these coal mines will generate an annual revenue of Rs 450 crore calculated at PRC (Peak Rate Capacity) of these coal mines (excluding partially explored coal mines). The mines will attract capital investment of Rs 600 crore and will provide employment to 5,408 people," the ministry said. PTI ABI TRB RAM