NTPC inks two pacts in Assam; to build burn ICU at KMCH, support TB patients

Guwahati, Nov 12 (PTI) State-run power major NTPC on Wednesday inked two agreements in the healthcare sector in Assam to build a burn ICU at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital, and provide nutritional support to TB patients.

To improve public healthcare facilities and community well-being in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), NTPC Bongaigaon has signed two Memorandums of Agreement (MoAs) with the Kokrajhar district administration under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives.

In a statement, the country's largest power producer said that it will construct a six-bed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the burn unit at Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital (KMCH).

The other project is nutritional support for 200 TB patients under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the district.

"The first MoA, a tripartite agreement between NTPC, the district administration and KMCH, envisages the creation of a modern six-bedded burn ICU with advanced life-support systems, infection-control facilities and essential medical equipment at a project cost of Rs 1.47 crore," the statement said.

The facility will enhance KMCH's capacity to handle critical burn injury cases and provide tertiary care for patients across BTR and adjoining districts.

"The project, to be completed within 12 months, includes procurement and installation of specialised medical equipment, HVAC and oxygen pipeline systems, and state-of-the-art patient monitoring infrastructure," it added.

The second MoA focuses on providing nutritional support to 200 TB patients across the district for a period of six months.

"With a total project cost of Rs 13.44 lakh, the initiative will supply monthly food and protein supplements to registered TB patients under the PM TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, supporting faster recovery and treatment adherence for a period of six months," NTPC said.