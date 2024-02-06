NTPC, IOC ink pact for disaster response at Bongaigaon plants in Assam

Guwahati, Feb 6 (PTI) State-owned power major NTPC on Tuesday said it has joined hands with the Bongaigaon unit of Indian Oil Corporation to address industrial emergencies and natural calamities.

In a statement, NTPC said its Bongaigaon plant and IOC's Bongaigaon Refinery have formalised a Mutual Aid Agreement (MAA) for Emergency Response Plan (ERP), aimed at bolstering emergency readiness and response capabilities between the two organisations.

"The mutual aid initiative, codified in a comprehensive agreement, seeks to enhance collaboration and resource sharing between the two entities to effectively address industrial emergencies and natural calamities," it said.

By pooling resources and expertise, the two units aim to minimise the impact of disasters and ensure swift coordinated responses in times of crisis, NTPC said.

"The partnership with IOC Bongaigaon Refinery signifies our dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, stakeholders and the surrounding areas,” NTPC Bongaigaon Business Unit Head Karunakar Das said.

IOC Executive Director and Bongaigaon Refinery Head Nayan Kumar Barua said the agreement outlines key objectives, including establishing and developing mutual aid assistance for industrial emergency situations, providing timely and organised assistance beyond the capacity of individual organisations.

Under the agreement, both energy majors commit to providing personnel, equipment, facilities and services to assist each other during emergencies, besides sensitising members and public on disaster threats and mitigation strategies.

They will also promote loss-control procedures related to hazards associated with member industries.

The Mutual Aid Agreement will be effective for a period of five years, with provisions for renewal and periodic review. PTI TR RBT