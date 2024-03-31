NTPC logs highest-ever power generation of 422 billion units in FY24

New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Sunday said it has logged an all-time high annual electricity generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24.

During 2023-24, the NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF, or capacity utilisation) of 77 per cent, NTPC said in a statement.

According to the statement, NTPC Ltd, India's largest power generating company, recorded its highest-ever yearly generation of 422 billion units in 2023-24, registering a growth of nearly 6 per cent over 2022-23.

The company had on September 1, 2023 recorded the highest-ever single-day generation of 1,428 million units.

The stellar performance of NTPC units is a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, operation and maintenance practices, and robust systems, the statement added. PTI KKS TRB