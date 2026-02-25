NTPC-MAHAGENCO consortium acquires Sinnar Thermal Power

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said a consortium consisting of the company and MAHAGENCO has completed the acquisition of Sinnar Thermal Power under insolvency proceedings on February 24.

However, the NTPC did not disclose the value of the transaction in a regulatory filing in this regard.

According to the filing dated February 24, 2026, the consortium of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MAHAGENCO) and NTPC Ltd have completed the acquisition of Sinnar Thermal Power Ltd (STPL), which was undergoing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC), in terms of the NCLT approved Resolution Plan.

STPL owns a 5x270 MW (1,350 MW) coal-based thermal power plant at Sinnar in Nashik, Maharashtra.

With the completion of the aforesaid transaction, the total installed capacity of NTPC group stands at 88,132 MW and commercial capacity at 87,052 MW, it said.