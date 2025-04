New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) NTPC Mining on Tuesday said it has achieved the total coal output of 45.72 million metric tonnes (MMT) in FY25 from five of its captive mines.

The total dispatch of coal to NTPC's power stations stood at 44.72 MMT, up 26 per cent year-on-year.

The company did not provide comparative production figures.

NTPC Mining is a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. PTI ABI HVA