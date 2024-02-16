NTPC, NALCO ink initial pact for power supply

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Friday said it has inked an initial agreement with NALCO to supply over 1,200 MW of round-the-clock power for the aluminium maker's operations in Odisha.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dillip Kumar Patel, Director (HR), NTPC, and Jagdish Arora, Director (Project &Technical), NALCO in the national capital, the power producer said in a statement.

"NTPC signed a non-binding MoU with National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) to supply about 1,200 MW or more of round-the-clock uninterrupted power to cater to the requirement of NALCO for its expansion of smelter plant capacity in Angul, Odisha," the statement said.

The supply options would include coal-based thermal, solar, wind, energy storage or any combination of the same, it added.