NTPC net profit rises 33 pc to Rs 6,490 cr in Mar quarter

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Friday posted a 33 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6,490.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The company had reported Rs 4,871.55 crore consolidated net profit in the quarter ended March 2023, a BSE filing said.

Its total income rose to Rs 48,816.55 crore in the quarter from Rs 44,744.96 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net profit in the fiscal 2023-24 increased to Rs 21,332.45 crore from Rs 17,121.35 crore in the year-ago period.

In FY24, the total income rose to Rs 1,81,165.86 crore against Rs 1,77,976.39 crore a year ago.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share for FY24.

The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend at the rate of Rs 2.25 per share and the second interim dividend at the rate of Rs 2.25 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for 2023-24 paid in November and February, respectively.

The company's board, in their meeting held on May 24, 2024, has accorded the in-principle approval for incorporation of a wholly-owned subsidiary company for undertaking nuclear energy business, subject to the approval of its administrative ministry -- the Ministry of Power, DIPAM, Niti Aayog and/or other statutory authorities as may be required.

Its average tariff was Rs 4.61 per unit during fiscal 2023-24 compared to Rs 4.89 per unit a year ago.

The gross electricity generation of NTPC increased to 93.387 billion units (BU) during the fourth quarter against 89.66 BU in the year-ago period. During fiscal 2023-24, it rose to 361.70 BU from 344.27 BU.

Its coal output increased to 7.87 MMT in the quarter from 6.48 MMT a year ago. Its production also increased during the fiscal to 27.7 MMT from 20.23 MMT.

Plant load factor or capacity utilisation of coal-based thermal power plants dipped to 79.77 per cent in the fourth quarter from 80.32 per cent a year ago. During the fiscal, it rose to 77.25 per cent from 75.90 per cent in 2022-23.

Domestic coal supply improved to 61.6 MMT in the January-March quarter over 54.85 MMT in the same period last fiscal. During the fiscal, it also rose to 231.64 MMT from 209.29 MMT in 2022-23.

Gas consumption improved to 0.95 MMSCMD in the quarter from 0.41 MMSCMD. During the fiscal, it increased to 2.74 MMSCMD from 1.13 MMSCMD in 2022-23. Imported coal supply stood at 3.70 MMT in the quarter against 2.97 MMT a year ago. During the fiscal it was 9.57 MMT against 14.56 MMT in 2022-23.

NTPC Group's installed power generation capacity stood at 75,958 MW as of March 31, 2024. PTI ABI KKS BAL BAL