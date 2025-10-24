NTPC partners Engineers India to develop synthetic natural gas facility

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) NTPC Ltd has roped in Engineers India Limited (EIL) to develop a coal-to-synthetic natural gas (SNG) facility.

The proposed facility will utilise high ash coal from its captive mines, converting it into SNG, NTPC said in a statement.

The move aims to provide a cleaner fuel alternative for NTPC's gas-based power stations as well as in-situ power generation.

"NTPC Limited has signed a pact with Engineers India Limited (EIL) to develop a Coal-to-Synthetic Natural Gas (SNG) facility," the company said.