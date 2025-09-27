NTPC pays final dividend of Rs 3,248 crore to govt for FY25

New Delhi: State-owned NTPC has paid Rs 3,248 crore to its administrative Ministry of Power as the final dividend for the financial year 2024-25.

NTPC CMD Gurdeep Singh, along with the Board of Directors, presented the final dividend payment advice to Power Minister Manohar Lal in the presence of Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), on September 25, a company statement issued on Friday said.

This is in addition to the first interim dividend of Rs 2,424 crore and a second interim dividend of Rs 2,424 crore paid in November 2024 and February 2025, respectively, it added.

The total dividend paid for FY 2024-25 is Rs 8,096 crore, at a rate of Rs 8.35 per share of a face value of Rs 10 each.

This is the 32nd consecutive year that NTPC Ltd has paid a dividend.

NTPC Group, with around 84,000 MW of installed power generation capacity, is India's largest electricity company.