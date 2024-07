New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Monday reported a 9.5 per cent year-on-year rise in its power generation to 113.87 billion units (BUs) during the quarter ended June 2024.

In the first quarter, NTPC coal stations recorded a plant load factor (PLF), a measure of average capacity utilisation of a thermal power unit, of 79.5 per cent, the company said in a statement.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company.