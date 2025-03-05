NTPC provides ambulances, mortuary vans to Nagaland's Mon district

Guwahati, Mar 5 (PTI) State-run power major NTPC Ltd has provided two advanced life support ambulances and two mortuary vans to Nagaland's Mon district, a company statement said on Wednesday.

The vehicles were handed over by the company at a function in Mon on Tuesday.

The initiative, part of NTPC's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts, aims to address the healthcare challenges faced by the district of Mon, the statement said.

It will benefit over 3.47 lakh residents in the district.

The ambulances are equipped with modern medical facilities and designed to provide life-saving support, featuring equipment such as ventilators, defibrillators and monitoring systems.

Mon's Deputy Commissioner Ajit Kumar Verma said such contributions help in bridging the healthcare access gap for communities in remote areas.