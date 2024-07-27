NTPC Q1 profit grows 12 pc to over Rs 5,500 cr

New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Saturday posted 12 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,506.07 crore for the June quarter, mainly on the back of higher income.

In the year-ago period, its net profit stood at Rs 4,907.13 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

Total income rose to Rs 48,981.68 crore from Rs 43,390.02 crore in the same period a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 41,844.18 crore against Rs 36,963.61 crore a year ago.

NTPC's consolidated power generation rose to 114 billion units (BUs) in Q1 FY25 from 104 billion units in Q1 FY24.

On standalone basis, the company reported a net profit of Rs 4,511 crore, around 11 per cent higher as against Rs 4,066 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income was at Rs 45,053 crore as against Rs 39,681 crore in April-June 2023-24.

The company's standalone power generation was at 98 billion units, higher from 88 billion units in the year-ago period.

NTPC coal stations achieved a plant load factor of 80.39 per cent during Q1 FY25 as against the national average of 76.19 per cent.

Under Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company having an installed capacity of 76 gigawatt. PTI ABI ABI ANU ANU