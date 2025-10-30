NTPC Q2 net profit grows 3 pc to Rs 5,225 cr

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) NTPC Ltd on Thursday reported about 3 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 5,225.30 crore for the September quarter, helped by lower expenses.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 5,380.25 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income was Rs 45,262.10 crore against Rs 45,197.77 crore a year ago.

Its expenses declined to Rs 40,218.03 crore from Rs 40,877.27 crore in the second quarter of FY25.

The board of the company also declared the first interim dividend of Rs 27.75 per share for FY26.

The date of payment of the dividend will be November 25.

As of September, the installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group was 83,893 MW.

In H1, its gross generation stood at 174.488 billion units.

The average tariff was Rs 4.9 per unit in H1 compared to Rs 4.67 per unit in April-September FY25.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation entity, catering to the country's one-fourth power demand alone from various sources, such as thermal and solar, among others. PTI ABI BAL BAL