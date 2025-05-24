NTPC Q4 profit rises 22% to Rs 7,897 crore

New Delhi: State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday reported a nearly 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,897.14 crore in the March quarter of FY25, aided by higher revenue from its generation business.

The power major had reported a net profit of Rs 6,490.05 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

NTPC's total income increased to Rs 51,085.05 crore in the latest March quarter from Rs 48,816.55 crore in Q4 FY24. The company earned a revenue of Rs 49,352.99 crore alone from the generation business, up from Rs 47,088.70 crore revenue garnered from the segment in fourth quarter of FY24.

For the entire FY25, the company's net profit rose to Rs 23,953.15 crore against Rs 21,332.45 crore in FY24.

The total income also climbed to Rs 1,90,862.45 crore from Rs 1,81,165.86 crore in FY24.

In FY25, the profit from subsidiaries increased to Rs 4,139 crore, higher from Rs 3,897 crore in FY24. While the share of profit from joint ventures also rose to Rs 2,214 crore in the fiscal ended March 2025 from Rs 1,636 crore in the April-March 2023-24.

The company's board of directors has recommended a final dividend of 33.50 per cent (Rs 3.35 per share) for 2024-25, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend at the rate of Rs 2.50 per share and the second interim dividend at Rs 2.50 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY25 paid in November and February, respectively.

In a snap shot, NTPC said its capacity increased by 3,972 MW to 79,930 MW in FY25 from 75,958 MW as of March 2024. While standalone capacity increased by 335 MW to 59,413 MW as of March 2025, from 59,078 MW in FY24.

The gross power generation was at 372.825 billion units (BUs) during the year, up 3.07 per cent as against 361.703 BUs in FY24.

The average tariff for the year was Rs 4.70/kwh (kilowatt hour) in FY25. Total coal supply to power plants from captive mines was at 253.26 MMT in FY25 as against 231.64 MMT in FY24.

About capacity, the company said around 80 GW is under operation and another 34 GW is under Construction. There is 7 GW of green energy under operation through subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), 18 GW contracted & awarded and 9 GW under pipeline, the company said.

NTPC further said it has set an ambitious goal to develop 30 GW of nuclear power in alignment with India's net-zero carbon emission commitment by 2070 and the national target of 100 GW nuclear capacity by 2047.

"Our approach is two-pronged: in FY 2024-25, the government of India approved ASHVINI to build, own, and operate nuclear power plants. We are in the process of executing Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project, comprising four 700 MW reactors."

Second, the company has incorporated NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited in January 2025 as a wholly-owned subsidiary to explore advanced nuclear technologies, including Pressurised Water Reactors, Small Modular Reactors and Fast Breeder Reactors.

Around 28 potential sites have been identified across states like UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and others, with memorandum of understandings already signed with the Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments, the company said.

On pumped storage projects, the company said it is strategically positioned with an impressive 21,240 MW pumped storage portfolio - 10,200 MW under NTPC and 11,040 MW through THDC and NEEPCO.

"We will see our first 1,000 MW commissioned through Tehri PSP shortly. We have completed Preliminary Feasibility Reports for 18 projects and Detailed Project Reports for 4 projects are in an advanced stage," NTPC said.

PSP assets offer over 40 years of operational life and attractive regulated returns. As critical infrastructure for India's renewable transition, they add long-term stability to our energy portfolio, ensuring sustainable growth while advancing energy security and climate goals.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company.