NTPC REL begins commercial supply of 37.50 MW from Sadla solar project

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Friday said its step-down arm, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL), has begun commercial supply of electricity from a first part capacity of 37.50 MW out of 200 MW of Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla from December 21.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group has now become 76,598.18 MW, the NTPC stated in a regulatory filing.

"The first part capacity of 37.50 MW out of 200 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project in Sadla, Gujarat of NTPC REL, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC Ltd through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, is declared on commercial operation with effect from December 21, 2024," the filing stated.

The NTPC has planned to have 50 per cent non-fossil fuel-based electricity generation capacity in its portfolio by 2032.

The NTPC has planned to have 60 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2032. PTI KKS DR