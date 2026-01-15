NTPC Renewable Energy begins 300 MW commercial supply from 500 MW Bhadla solar project

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said its step-down arm NTPC Renewable Energy has begun commercial supply of 300 MW of electricity from its 500 MW Bhadla solar project in Rajasthan from January 13.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group will become 87,287 MW and 86,207 MW, respectively, a regulatory filing stated.

According to a filing, NTPC informed the bourses about declaration of the COD (commercial operation date) for the first part capacity of 300 MW out of the 500 MW Bhadla Solar PV Project in Rajasthan.

This project is being implemented by NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, through its subsidiary NGEL, with effect from January 13, 2026. PTI KKS KKS DR DR