NTPC Renewable Energy begins commercial electricity supply from Shajapur solar project

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy on Thursday said its arm NTPC Renewable Energy has started commercial supply of electricity from the first part of 55MW at Shajapur solar project in Madhya Pradesh.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is a subsidiary of state-run power giant NTPC Ltd.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, first part capacity of 55 MW out of 105 MW Shajapur Solar Project (Unit-I) at Shajapur, MP of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd), is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 Hours of November 29, 2024," a BSE filing said.

In a separate filing the NTPC stated that with this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group has now become 76530.68 MW.