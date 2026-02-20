NTPC Renewable Energy begins commercial supply of 165 MW from Khavda-II solar project

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy on Friday said its arm NTPC Renewable Energy has begun commercial supply of 165 MW from the second part of its 1,200 MW Khavda-II solar project in Gujarat.

NTPC Green Energy is an arm of state-owned power giant NTPC Ltd. Thus NTPC Renewable Energy is a step down subsidiary of the NTPC.

"The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited Group stands at 8,827.68 MW. With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Limited Group has increased to 8,992.68 MW," a regulatory filing said.

According to the filing, the second part capacity of 165 MW out of 1,200 MW Khavda-II Solar PV Project in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 hrs of February 20, 2026. PTI KKS KKS DR DR