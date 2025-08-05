NTPC Renewable Energy emerges successful bidder for 70K tonnes green ammonia output in SECI tender

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) State-owned NTPC on Tuesday said its step down arm NTPC Renewable Energy has emerged successful bidder for production of 70,000 metric tonnes per annum of green ammonia under e-reverse auction conducted by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).

This is part of SECI's larger tender for 7.24 lakh MT/Year of Green Ammonia, spread across 13 locations in India, a regulatory filing stated.

According to the filing, the e-reverse auction was scheduled for supply of 70,000 MT/Year of Green Ammonia to Krishana Phoschem Ltd, in Meghnagar, Madhya Pradesh.

The NTPC Renewable Energy has secured this capacity at the rate of Rs 51.80 per kg, as per a regulatory filing.

The NTPC Renewable Energy is an arm of NTPC Green Energy, a subsidiary of NTPC Ltd. PTI KKS TRB