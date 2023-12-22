NTPC Renewable Energy wins bid for 900 MW solar projects

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd (NTPC REL) has won a bid for developing 900 MW of solar projects.

An arm of state-owned NTPC, the entity won the bid in a tender floated by PFC Consulting Limited (PFCCL).

"NTPC Renewable Energy Limited (NTPC REL) has secured the bid for 900 MW capacity in the solar tender floated by PFCCL on behalf of NTPC Ltd for selection of 1,250 MW ISTS-connected solar PV power projects in India under flexibility scheme," NTPC said in a statement on Friday.

The reverse auction for the tender was conducted on December 21 by PFCCL. The discovered tariff is Rs 2.53/kWh (kilowatt hour) and the energy generated will be procured by NTPC Ltd. PTI ABI SGC RAM