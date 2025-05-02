NTPC Renewable Energy's 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV project fully operational

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) NTPC Green Energy on Friday said its arm NTPC Renewable Energy's 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV project is now fully operational commercially.

The first part capacity of 60 MW and second part capacity of 30 MW had started commercial operations from July 29, 2024, and December 11, 2024, respectively, according to a regulatory filing.

Based on a certificate issued on April 30, 2025 issued by Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA), the third and last part capacity of 60 MW out of 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, was declared fully operational commercially from April 16, 2025. PTI KKS TRB