NTPC Renewable starts 75.50 MW commercial supply from Khavda-I solar project

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Wednesday said its step-down subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy has begun commercial supply of electricity from a part of the capacity of 75.50 MW out of the 1,255 MW Khavda-I solar PV project in Gujarat.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group has become 84,924 MW, a regulatory filing said.

According to the statement, the company informed about the declaration of the commercial operation date of part capacity of 75.50 MW out of 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche-III in Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC Ltd, through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, from November 19, 2025.

Earlier this month, NTPC announced that it has raised its installed generation capacity target from 130 GW to 149 GW by 2032 and 244 GW by 2037.