NTPC Renewable starts commercial supply of 30 MW electricity from 150 MW solar proj in Gujarat

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Thursday said its step-down subsidiary NTPC Renewable Energy has started commercial supply of 30 MW electricity from its 150 MW solar project in Mesanka, Gujarat.

"... The second part capacity of 30 MW out of 150 MW Gujarat Solar PV Project in Mesanka, Gujarat of NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC through its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd, is declared on commercial operation with effect from 00:00 hours of 11.12.2024," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The first part capacity of 60 MW has already been declared on commercial operation (supply) from July 29, 2024, the filing added.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC group has now become 76,560.68 MW, the filing said. PTI KKS DRR