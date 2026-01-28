NTPC Renewable to begin 130.47 MW commercial supply from Khavda-I solar proj from midnight

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC's step-down arm NTPC Renewable Energy will begin commercial electricity supply of 130.47 MW from its 1,255 MW Khavda-I solar project in Gujarat from Wednesday midnight.

NTPC Renewable Energy is an arm of NTPC Green Energy Ltd.

The current commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Group stands at 8,347.78 MW, according to a regulatory filing.

With the addition of this capacity, the total installed capacity of the NTPC Green Energy Group will increase to 8,478.25 MW.

The tenth part capacity of 130.47 MW out of 1255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV Project located in Gujarat under CPSU scheme Phase-II Tranche III of NTPC Renewable Energy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Green Energy Limited, is declared on Commercial Operation with effect from 00:00 hours of January 29, 2026.