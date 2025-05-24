NTPC reports 22 pc rise in net profit to Rs 7,897 cr in Mar quarter

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday reported nearly 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 7,897.14 crore for the March quarter, driven by higher operational income.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 6,490.05 crore in the January-March period of 2023-24, the company said in an exchange filing.

NTPC's operational income increased to Rs 49,833.70 crore from Rs 47,628.19 crore in Q4 FY24.

For the entire FY25, the company's net profit rose to Rs 23,953.15 crore against Rs 21,332.45 crore in FY24.

The operational income also climbed to Rs 1,88,138.06 crore from Rs 1,78,524.80 crore in FY24.

The Board of Directors have also recommended a final dividend of 33.50 per cent (Rs 3.35 per share) for 2024-25, subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting.

The final dividend is in addition to the first interim dividend at the rate of Rs 2.50 per share and the second interim dividend at Rs 2.50 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY25 paid in November and February, respectively.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation company. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL