NTPC ropes in Macawber Beekay to supply green coal for power projects

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC has roped in Macawber Beekay to supply charcoal (green coal) to help the energy giant reduce carbon emissions while generating electricity, the waste-to-energy firm said on Tuesday.

In a statement, Macawber Beekay Private Ltd (MBL) said it has "bagged three NTPC's Green Coal projects in Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), and Hubbali (Karnataka)".

Green coal is charcoal made using municipal solid waste (MSW) through a thermal treatment process called torrefaction, which is carried out in an oxygen-deficient environment, MBL said.

To supply the material, MBL said it will set up three green coal manufacturing units having the capacity to treat 900 tonnes per day (TPD) MSW in Noida, 500 TPD in Bhopal and 400 TPD in Hubbali.

This is in addition to a similar project bagged from NTPC in Varanasi earlier, the company said.

It aims to complete the three projects by August 2025 in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

After completion, the total waste handling capacity of the four projects will reach 2,400 TPD level and produce 800 tonnes of green coal per day for NTPC.

The usage of green coal or charcoal will help reduce carbon emissions while generating power.

"After successfully demonstration of the technology at NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd in Varanasi, the CPSU has now awarded us more waste to green coal projects. We will be setting up the largest waste-to-green coal plant in Greater Noida, with a capacity of 900 TPD," Gautam Gupta, Joint Managing Director, Macawber Beekay, said.

The Varanasi project has a capacity 600 TPD waste handling capacity and generates 200 tonnes of green coal on a daily basis.

Noida-based Macawber Beekay is a leading player in the waste-to-energy segment.