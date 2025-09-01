NTPC shareholders approve one-year extension for CMD Gurdeep Singh

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Monday said its shareholders have approved the reappointment of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for an additional one-year term.

Earlier, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved his reappointment as NTPC CMD on a contract basis for one year beyond the date of his superannuation, which was July 31, 2025.

Gurdeep Singh will now continue to lead India's largest power producer, NTPC, until July 31, 2026.

According to a stock exchange filing, NTPC's 95.20 per cent of shareholders (5,307 voters) supported Singh’s reappointment at the Annual General Meeting held on August 29, while 4.80 per cent (678 voters) voted against the resolution. The NTPC board had approved his reappointment in its meeting on July 29.

Gurdeep Singh has been given a one-year extension as the government headhunter PESB, in May, found none of the dozen candidates suitable for the role of chairman and managing director of NTPC. The Public Enterprise Selection Board (PESB) had interviewed a dozen candidates — half of whom were directors on the NTPC board and the rest from other state-owned firms.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the Power Ministry's proposal for re-employment of Gurdeep Singh as Chairman and Managing Director (CMD), NTPC (India) Limited on a contract basis for a period of one year beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. w.e.f. 01.08.2025 till 31.07.2026, the Department of Personnel & Training said in a notification. PTI ABI MR