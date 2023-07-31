NTPC shares climb 3%; hit 52-week high level after Q1 earnings

New Delhi: Shares of NTPC on Monday climbed 3 per cent to reach its 52-week high level after the company posted over 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit in the April-June quarter of 2023-24.

Advertisment

The stock jumped 3 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 216.45 on the BSE.

At the NSE, shares of the company climbed 3 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 216.50.

State-owned power giant NTPC on Saturday posted over 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 4,907.13 crore in June quarter of the current fiscal.

Advertisment

In the year-ago period, net profit was Rs 3,977.77 crore, NTPC said in a BSE filing.

Total revenue from operations dipped slightly to Rs 43,390.02 crore from Rs 43,560.72 crore in the same period a year ago.

On a standalone basis, total income of NTPC in Q1 FY24 was Rs 39,681 crore as against Rs 40,726 crore earlier.

Profit After Tax (PAT) on standalone basis was Rs 4,066 crore as against Rs 3,717 crore in Q1 FY23, registering an increase of 9.39 per cent, it stated.