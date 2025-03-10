NTPC to invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh to set up clean energy projects

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) NTPC on Monday announced plans to invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh as part of multiple agreements signed with the state government to set up clean energy projects, including nuclear.

Other projects will be pump hydro and renewable projects based on solar/wind/hybrid sources in the state, the NTPC said in a statement.

"NTPC Group to invest Rs 96,000 crore in Chhattisgarh. NTPC, along with its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL), today signed multiple agreements worth Rs 96,000 crore with the state government at Chhattisgarh Energy Investors Summit-2025 held at Raipur," it said.

The first memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between NTPC Ltd. and the Chhattisgarh government for setting up a 4,200 MW Nuclear Capacity in Chhattisgarh at an estimated investment of Rs 80,000 crore.

The second MoU was signed between Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) and NTPC, pertaining to an intent to invest approximately Rs 5,876 crores in setting up a 1,200 MW of Pumped Hydro Storage Project at Sikaser in the Gariyaband district of the state.

The third Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) was signed between NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL) and the CSPGCL for setting up renewable energy projects up to 2 GW in the state, at an approximate investment of Rs 10,000 crore.

It will help in meeting the renewable generation obligation (RGO) of the CSPGCL as well as the renewable purchase obligation (RPO) of Chhattisgarh discom.

The agreements were signed in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Energy Subodh Kumar Singh, MD CSPGCL Sanjiv Kumar Katiyar and other state officials.

The NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation entity. PTI ABI RHL