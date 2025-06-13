NTPC to raise Rs 4,000 cr through issuance of NCDs

New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) State-run power giant NTPC on Friday said it has decided to raise Rs 4,000 crore through the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Proceeds will be utilised for funding of capital expenditure, refinancing of existing loans and other general corporate purposes, the company said in a regulatory filing.

NTPC has decided to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 4,000 crore June 17, 2025, through private placement at a coupon of 6.89 per cent p.a. for a tenor of 10 years 1 day, maturing on June 18, 2035, the filing said.

The NCD issue will be subjected to shareholders' approval, it said, adding that the debentures are proposed to be listed on the NSE. PTI ABI DRR