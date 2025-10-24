NTPC to start commercial operations of 9.9 MW wind capacity in Gujarat from Oct 25

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) NTPC on Friday said it will commence commercial operations of a 9.9 MW wind project in Gujarat from October 25, 2025.

In a regulatory filing, NTPC said the commercial operation date (COD) of part capacity of 9.9 MW (wind) by a group company of its subsidiary NTPC Green Energy will be effective from October 25, 2025.

The capacity is part of a 92.4 MW wind project located at Bhuj in the state, the filing added.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC Group will become 84,049 MW.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is the country's largest energy-generating company. PTI ABI DRR