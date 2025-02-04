NTPC to supply green power to Indian Army from Ladakh microgrid project

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Tuesday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Army to supply 200 kilowatt of round-the-clock renewable energy from Ladakh microgrid.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) has been signed for a period of 25 years for sale of (200 kW RE-RTC (renewable energy-round the clock) from solar-hydrogen based microgrid at Chushul (Ladakh), NTPC said in a statement.

NTPC's solar-hydrogen based microgrid offers a solution to replace Army's existing diesel gensets thus avoiding fossil fuel logistics arrangement and helps avoid 1,500 tonnes of Co2 annually.

NTPC said, "This is world's most unique hydrogen based off-grid microgrid project at an altitude of 4,400 m and temperatures dipping to -30 deg C in winter. Once operational, it would usher in a new era of decarbonisation and modernisation of the defence sector in the border locations of the Himalayas." PTI ABI HVA