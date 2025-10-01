NTPC transfers two coal mines to subsidiary NTPC Mining

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Wednesday said it is transferring two coal mines to its wholly-owned subsidiary NTPC Mining Ltd.

The transfer of Chatti Bariatu Coal Mine and Badam Coal Mine, located in Jharkhand, with effect from October 1, 2025, NTPC said in an exchange filing.

"... In accordance with the amended Business Transfer Agreement (BTA) dated 17th September 2025, the two coal blocks/mines have been transferred to NTPC Mining Limited...," the company said.

Under the Ministry of Power, NTPC is India's largest power generation company, catering to 1/4th of the country's electricity demand.