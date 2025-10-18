NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam begins process to renew India-Bangladesh power purchase agreement

Agartala, Oct 18 (PTI) NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd has initiated the process to renew the agreement for supplying power to Bangladesh from Tripura’s Palatana plant, an official said on Saturday.

The power purchase agreement between Tripura State Electricity Corporation Ltd (TSECL) and Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) to supply 100 MW power to the neighbouring nation is scheduled to expire in March, 2026, he said.

Officials of the NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam on Friday held a meeting with MD of TSECL, Debasish Bose, in New Delhi on Thursday over the renewal.

“We are ready to renew the agreement with BPDB,” Bose told PTI.

He said the TSECL at present supplies an average 85-MW power to Bangladesh on a daily basis, and it will go up to 100 MW from November.

“As per procedure, NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam will now hold a meeting with the Bangladesh authorities. If they agree, we will continue to supply power to the neighbouring country,” Bose said.

Asked if there were any plans to supply power to Nepal, he said, “Supplying power to Bangladesh is more viable than Nepal. Currently, we are focusing on the extension of the power purchase agreement with Bangladesh”. PTI PS RBT