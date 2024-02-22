NTPC Vindhyachal to set up carbon capture plant

Singrauli (MP), Feb 22 (PTI) National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Vindhyachal will establish a carbon capture plant this year, an official said on Thursday.

Once ready, the plant is expected to be the country's first to capture carbon dioxide emitted from a power plant and convert it into methanol, which will be used in the boiler operations of the unit, Executive Director of the NTPC's Vindhyachal Project E Satya Phani Kumar said.

The station is dedicated not only to electricity production but also to rural development, the welfare of displaced persons, and environmental conservation, he said, adding that the project achieved 89 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF).

Managing 100 per cent utilisation of fly ash generated from the plant poses a significant challenge, but the station is committed to addressing it.

To facilitate this, an ash bricks plant will be set up that will produce bricks utilised within the project and residential premises initially, with plans for larger-scale implementation upon successful operation, according to Kumar.

He assured continuous coal supply, even during peak seasons, and added the substantial coal reserves are available at present.