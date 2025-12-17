NTPC's commercial operational capacity crosses 85.5 GW

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Power giant NTPC on Wednesday announced commercial capacity addition of 359.58 MW through various solar projects of its subsidiaries in Gujarat and Rajasthan, taking the overall commercial capacity over 85.5 GW at the Group level.

NTPC declared the commercial operation date (COD) of part capacity of 243.66 MW out of 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project of NTPC Renewable Energy, a step-down subsidiary of NTPC, through its subsidiary NGEL.

Further, the company declared COD of 78 MW out of 245 MW capacity of NTPC's Nokh Sokar PV project ( 3x 245 MW) in Rajasthan.

The company has also declared COD of part of the capacity of 37.925 MW out of 300 MW at Khavda Solar Energy Project under the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V project of NTPC REL.

With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC group has reached 85,541 MW.

The company has another 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is India's largest power generation player, catering to the country's one/fourth electricity demand alone through conventional and renewable sources.

The company has ventured into various new business areas, including e-mobility, battery storage, pumped hydro storage, waste-to-energy, nuclear power, and green hydrogen solutions. PTI ABI ABI BAL BAL