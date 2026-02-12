NTT DATA Business Solutions partners with NPCI Bharat Connect over B2B Payments

Hyderabad, Feb 12 (PTI) NTT DATA Business Solutions on Thursday announced its strategic partnership with NPCI Bharat Connect to streamline B2B payments for SAP enterprises.

The announcement was made at its flagship annual event, 'Transformation NOW! 2026', held here in the presence of Krunal Patel, Managing Director, NTT DATA Business Solutions India, and Norbert Rotter, Global CEO, NTT DATA Business Solutions, along with senior representatives from NPCI Bharat Connect, a release said.

The collaboration will enable seamless integration of Bharat Connect within SAP environments, helping enterprises digitize and simplify B2B payment processes while improving efficiency, transparency, and compliance, it said.

Krunal Patel, Managing Director, NTT DATA Business Solutions, said mid-sized and large enterprises often face significant complexity in managing B2B payments, driven by multiple banking relationships, fragmented systems, and operational inefficiencies.

"Through a strategic partnership with NPCI Bharat Connect, NTT DATA is addressing these challenges by enabling a seamless, unified payment interface for SAP ERP environments," Patel said.

By directly integrating SAP with leading banking partners, the collaboration streamlines end-to-end payment workflows, enhances operational efficiency, and delivers faster, more reliable transactions, empowering enterprises to operate with greater agility and confidence, Patel further said. PTI GDK KH