NTT India's Kolkata data center to be operational from March '24

Kolkata, Sept 26 (PTI) The first phase of global data center leader NTT's hyperscale hub in the city will be operational in the next six months from March 2024 as it aims to ramp up its national capacity to 400 MW in the next four years, its top official said on Tuesday.

NTT India said that it would like to collaborate with the West Bengal government on data centers and services around it, including in AI.

"We are targeting to begin the first phase of the Kolkata data center. The initial proposed IT load capacity will be 6 MW. The company has 7.5 acres of land in New Town (in the eastern fringes of the city)," Shekhar Sharma, CEO and MD of NTT Global Data Center and Cloud Infrastructure India, said on the sidelines of the 22nd CII organised ICT East event.

The company met the state IT minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday.

Sharma said the company has the potential to ramp up its IT load capacity to 25 MW in the next 12-18 months. It will, however, depend on the demand.

The capacity of data centers is usually reffered to in terms of its power consumption. The larger the data center, the higher the power consumption. This is because it houses large numbers of servers, storage devices and other IT equipment.

Sharma said NTT currently has an installed capacity of total 200 MW in 16 data centers spread across India. The capacity will be doubled in the next four years as the demand for data centers is growing rapidly from several sectors including cloud services, e-commerce, gaming, public services, big data and artificial intelligence.

He said the Kolkata hub has investment potential of Rs 2000 crore over the next five years but did not give details as the fine tune details are still to come in.

At the national level the company is implementing its ongoing USD 2.5 billion capex for new data centers, cloud computing, submarine cable landing stations and solar parks, he said.

Asked about the likely collaboration with the West Bengal government, Sharma said that NTT is one of the few companies which has expertise in all aspects of data centers.

The potential is immense and will be discussed in the subsequent meetings with the state government, which is forthcoming about such ideas, Sharma added.

The government is in the process of installing a data center in Siliguri IT park capable of offering computing as a service which can be used for AI computing and other large-scale data level research for educational institutes and startups.

The state is currently assessing the potential demand, he said.

Meanwhile, speaking at the CII event, Babul Supriyo emphasized upon harnessing the human brain instead of going gung-ho about AI.

Bengal is the cheapest destination and the government is offering land in deep discount, he told investors and urged them to take advantage of it and invest here. PTI BSM KK KK