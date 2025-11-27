NTTM develops scientific model for recycling 'retired' national flags: Textiles Ministry

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A scientific model has been developed under the National Technical Textiles Mission (NTTM) for the recycling of 'retired' national flags, the textiles ministry has said in a statement.

The model will be showcased at an event in Panipat on November 28. "For the first time in India, a structured and scientifically sound process has been introduced for the dignified recycling of retired national flags," it said.

Implemented by an industry partner, the project ensures that the Tricolour's fabric and structural integrity are either preserved or responsibly repurposed without compromising its dignity, it said. PTI RR DR DR