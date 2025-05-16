Nuberg expects 25 pc revenue from renewable, green fuel in 3 years

New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) Engineering, procurement and construction company Nuberg expects renewable and green energy fuel segment to contribute 25 per cent to its total revenue in the next three years, a top official of the company said on Friday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event for signing a pact with German refinery technology firm EDL Anlagenbau Gesellchaft, Nuberg EPC Managing Director A K Tyagi said that the collaboration will add sustainable fuel to the company's portfolio and enhance expertise in refinery and petroleum technology.

"At group level, our revenue is around Rs 1,500 crore. This financial year we expects green and renewable energy to contribute 5-10 per cent to overall revenue and 25 per cent in the next 3 year," Tyagi said.

He said that EDL will work with Nuberg in all the countries where it operators.

"We are operational in 32 countries with major presence in Middle East and North Africa and Europe, besides India. We are seeing a lot of traction coming from African markets," Tyagi said.

He said that EDL is an around 100 years old company and is known for its expertise in refinery and petroleum technology, besides generation of sustainable fuel.

"The demand for renewable and sustainable fuel across the world is increasing. Our collaboration with EDL is aligned with this demand," Tyagi said. PTI PRS HVA