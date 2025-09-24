Nucleus Software takes disciplinary action against employee for insider trading

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Nucleus Software on Wednesday said it has taken disciplinary action against its employee who has been penalised by market regulator Sebi for allegedly indulging in insider trading.

The company's statement came a day after markets regulator Sebi imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on two individuals for indulging in insider trading in the shares of Nucleus Software Exports Ltd during the period from March 1, 2023, to June 16, 2023.

Parag Bhise, Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of Nucleus Software said: "This development pertains to individual conduct and does not reflect the values, culture or governance standards of our organisation, we have taken immediate disciplinary action against the concerned employees." "We continue to strengthen our compliance framework including employee training, monitoring and internal controls to ensure alignment with regulatory guidelines," Bhise said.

Nucleus Software is committed to operating in strict compliance with all applicable laws and regulations across jurisdictions.

"We take matters of compliance with utmost seriousness and Nucleus Software has noted the order issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on September 23, 2025, in relation to trades executed by an employee in the year 2023 under the Sebi (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 1992," Bhise said. PTI HG MR