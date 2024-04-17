Numax Realcon Consortium to invest Rs 1,000 cr to build 77 acre township at Muzaffarnagar

New Delhi: Realty firm Numax Realcon Consortium will develop a 77-acre township in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, with an investment of around Rs 1,000 crore.

Advertisment

In a statement on Wednesday, Numax Realcon said it has received approval from Muzaffarnagar Development Authority to construct an integrated township.

"Spanning 77 acres, Numax Realcon Consortium will undertake the development of a modern township," it added.

The license permits the construction of plots, villas, commercial complexes with independent floors, schools, police stations, and more within this township, which is situated near the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisment

"We are delighted over obtaining the license and we extend our gratitude to the Muzaffarnagar Development Authority. The company is set to invest Rs 1,000 crore in this ambitious 77-acre project," Sunil Goel, Managing Director of Numax Realcon Consortium, said.

The development of this modern township is poised to generate employment opportunities for over 1,000 individuals, he added.

Goel was earlier part of the promoters group of realty firm Omaxe Ltd.

Sunil Goel, along with his family members, transferred all shares to elder brother Rohtas Goel and his family members as part of the settlement.