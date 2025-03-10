Number of arsenic affected habitations falls to 314 from 14,020 in last 4.5yrs: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) The number of arsenic-affected habitations in the country has declined to 314 from 14,020 since August 2019 with cumulative efforts made under the Jal Jeevan Mision, the government said in Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, Jal Shakti Minister C R Paatil said the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) - Har Ghar Jal, being implemented by the ministry in partnership with states, marks an important milestone for providing contamination-free potable tap water to every rural household of India in adequate quantity, of prescribed quality and on regular basis.

Listing out measures taken under JJM to facilitate action on water quality aspects at state level, he said 10 per cent weightage is given to the population residing in habitations affected by chemical contaminants while allocating the funds to States/ UTs.

To facilitate implementation of the Scheme, more than 2,000 water quality testing laboratories have been set up in the country and an online JJM - Water Quality Management Information System (WQMIS) portal has been developed.

Besides this, five persons, preferably women are identified and trained from every village for testing the water samples through Field Test Kits (FTKs).

Under the JJM, while planning for potable water supply to household through tap water connection, priority is given to quality-affected habitations.

Further, with a view to provide immediate solution, States/ UTs have been advised to install community water purification plants (CWPPs) especially in arsenic and fluoride affected habitations to provide potable water to every household as an interim measure.

"As a result of cumulative efforts under JJM, it is reported that from August 2019 to February 2025 the number of Arsenic affected habitations in the country have declined from 14,020 to 314," Paatil said.

These remaining habitations have also been provided clean & safe drinking water through Community Water Purifier Plants (CWPPs), he added.

As per the available information, Paatil said an amount of Rs 67,000 crore has been allocated for JJM for the year 2025-26.

Out of this amount, up to 2 per cent can be utilized by the states for Water Quality Monitoring & Surveillance. Further, it is for the state governments to devise and execute suitable projects from the allocated amount based on local requirements. PTI MJH MJH MR MR