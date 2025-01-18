Numeros launches e-scooter Diplos Max

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Numeros Motors, a Bengaluru-based original equipment manufacturer, on Saturday launched the e-scooter Diplos Max, priced at Rs 1.09 lakh.

Besides, it also unveiled a platform, a Bike-Scooter Crossover, which will target the millennials. Diplos Max is a platform for dual usage for a family. It has parallel changing capability charging the battery in less than 3- 4 hours.

The company claims a range of 140 km IDC (Indian Driving Conditions) range and a 63 Kmph top speed.

"This launch underscores our commitment to blending advanced technology with practical design to redefine the future of urban transportation," said Numeros Motors founder and CEO Shreyas Shibulal.

Currently, Numeros Motors operates in 14 cities and plans to onboard 170 dealers by the end of FY25-26. PTI KRH BAL BAL