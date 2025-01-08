Numeros Motors to launch Diplos Max and commence bookings at Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Chennai, Jan 8 (PTI) Electric vehicle maker Numeros Motors would launch its latest product Diplos Max and commence bookings for its range of vehicles, during the forthcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo in Delhi, a top official said.

The Bengaluru headquartered company here on Wednesday unveiled the Diplos platform built on cutting-edge engineering and innovative design.

The Diplos range of scooters traversed diverse geographical terrains, setting a new benchmark for electric vehicle innovation.

The platform comes with three variants—Diplos Max, Diplos Pro and Diplos I-Pro. The Diplos Max scooter is set for a launch and is open for bookings at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in Delhi on January 17 company Founder and CEO Shreyas Shibulal said.

These vehicles embody the principles of safety, reliability and durability making them ideal for a range of customer needs.

"At Numeros Motors, we envision clean and efficient mobility solutions as the foundation of sustainable ecosystems. The Diplos platform is a testament to our commitment to innovation, safety and environmental responsibility," Shreyas Shibulal said.

The company currently has operations in 14 cities and has drawn up plans to expand its presence in the near future.

"By delivering a made-in-India vehicle that is safe, reliable and durable, we aim to cater to the diverse needs of our users while actively contributing to green mobility solutions across India and the globe," he said, in a company statement.

Numeros Motors has set up a 20,000 sq ft facility in Narasapura, in the suburbs of Bengaluru with an annual production capacity of over 70,000 units. It employs about 250 people, the statement added. PTI VIJ SSK VIJ SSK ROH