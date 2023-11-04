NUPPL's first unit synchronised with grid

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) The first unit of NUPPL's coal-based supercritical thermal power plant in Uttar Pradesh has been synchronised with the grid.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL) is a joint venture of NLC India Ltd and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd.

NUPPL is in the process of setting up a 1980 MW supercritical thermal power plant in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

"After completing all the prerequisites, unit – I (660 MW) has been successfully synchronised with 765 KV grid at 04:23 AM on November 4, 2023. This is a major milestone of the project," NLC India said in a filing to BSE.

Further activities are progressing towards commercial operation declaration (COD). PTI SID ANU ANU