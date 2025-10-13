Nupur Extrusion to inaugurate manufacturing facility in Haryana next month

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Nupur Extrusion, a domestic extrusion firm, on Monday said it will inaugurate its new manufacturing facility in Haryana next month.

This strategic expansion aligns with the company's long-term growth plan and will support the increasing demand for its high-quality extrusion products across the country.

Developed with an investment of Rs 20-25 crore, the facility is designed to manufacture 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes of extrusion products annually starting from the next financial year, the company said in a statement.

The plant also includes provisions for future expansion in line with projected market growth.

The new unit in Sampla, Haryana, is expected to generate significant employment in the region through a mix of direct and indirect jobs in production, logistics, and administration.

Nupur Extrusion is also planning to launch skill development programmes to train local youth in modern manufacturing practices.

Located near Delhi-NCR and Maruti Suzuki's Kharkhoda facility, the new plant benefits from road connectivity and proximity to suppliers, skilled labour, and established logistics networks.

With Sampla rapidly emerging as a hub for extrusion and allied industries, the location offers an ideal setting for the company's latest venture.

The company specialises in manufacturing a wide range of aluminium and metal extrusion products used across sectors like automotive, construction and infrastructure. PTI SID DR DR