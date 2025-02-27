Nutrition brand Earthful raises Rs 5 cr in funding round

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Direct-to-consumer D2C plant-based nutrition brand Earthful has raised Rs 5 crore in a funding round led by Porus Labs founder Srinivasan Namala.

Including this round, Earthful has now secured a cumulative total of Rs 8 crore in funding. The company has also received an investment commitment for an additional Rs 75 lakh from OYO Rooms Founder Ritesh Agarwal on Shark Tank India.

Funds raised will be used in R&D of new products, improving brand presence and building a strong core team, a company statement said.

Earthful is ramping up production and expanding warehouse operations to support its rapid business growth. It is set to launch 3-4 new products every quarter, it added.

The company aims to achieve 5-fold growth over the next 12-18 months driven by momentum from Shark Tank, category expansion, and branding collaborations. It also plans to expand into offline retail.

In the last 12 months, Earthful has witnessed 3-fold growth, reaching over 1 lakh customers with a 40-50 per cent repeat purchase rate. The company is currently at a Rs 15 crore annual revenue run rate, with 70-75 per cent of sales coming directly from its website, according to the statement.

**** Logistics startup Pickkup raises USD 500K from WFC, others * Logistics solutions provider Pickkup has raised USD 500,000 (about Rs 4 crore) in a funding round led by We Founder Circle (WFC), with participation from angel investors from India, Australia, and the USA.

The funds will be used to grow Pickkup's electric vehicle fleet, strengthen its workforce, and invest in advanced technology to bolster logistics efficiency, according to a company statement.

"With this funding, we aim to optimise cross-utilisation of our electric vehicles, ensuring they are operational for the maximum number of hours daily -- a move that leverages the low operating costs of EVs for enhanced efficiency and affordability," company Co-Founder and CEO Ankush Sharma said.

The Chandigarh-headquartered company serves clients like Reliance, Nykaa, BigBasket, Flipkart, and DMart, among others.

**** Ritualistic raises USD 1 million * Home decor brand Ritualistic has raised USD 1 million (about Rs 8.7 crore) in a mix of secondary and primary funding from angel investors Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj.

The funds raised will be utilised to diversify product offerings, improve both online and offline distribution networks, and bolster marketing initiatives to solidify Ritualistic's market presence, according to a company statement.

Additionally, the brand intends to form partnerships with cultural institutions such as temples and museums to broaden its influence. PTI ANK DRR