Nuvama Wealth Management Q1 profit grows 19 pc to Rs 264 cr

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Nuvama Wealth Management on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) rose 19 per cent to Rs 264 crore in the April-June period of the current fiscal.

Revenues during the first quarter of FY26 grew 15 per cent to Rs 770 crore, Nuvama said in a statement.

Revenues from the Wealth Management vertical increased 18 per cent to Rs 377 crore in the June quarter, while closing AUM (asset under management) climbed 54 per cent to Rs 11,810 crore as at the end of Q1 FY26.

"We remain confident in our differentiated value proposition, positioning us well to capture client interest and deliver sustainable, long-term growth," Ashish Kehair, MD & CEO of Nuvama Group, said.

Shares of Nuvama Wealth Management closed at Rs 6,966.10 apiece, up 0.55 per cent over the previous close on the BSE. PTI JD JD SHW